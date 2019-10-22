Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS shows us the future in Japan

This is the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS!
It'a an all-electric luxury sedan for the future. But, unlike many other future luxury concepts, this one's meant to be driven!
Yes, it has a steering wheel and everything.
Perhaps most interesting is the lighting in the car, which forms a 360-degree ring around the thing.
At the front, these 3D holographic headlights can be used for messaging.
On the inside, projectors create a simulated next-generation MBUX interface.
And at the rear, individual LEDs make up the brake lights and could also be used for sending messages to pedestrians, tailgaters and so on.
And yes, it drives. Make sure you check out our full impressions!
Mercedes says this car previews a near-future, all-electric luxury sedan that will bring the company's venerable S-Class into the future.
We just hope it looks this good!