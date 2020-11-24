2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris gets a bunch of new tech

The Mercedes-Benz Metris is a pretty great little work van, but it's starting to fall behind the competition in terms of onboard tech. Thankfully, Mercedes-Benz announced a number of updates for the 2021 Metris on Tuesday, the majority of which bolster its infotainment and driver-assistance tech roster.

Curiously, the 2021 Metris doesn't get the same multimedia suite as its European counterpart, the V-Class, which was redesigned in 2019. Instead, the US-spec Metris still relies on a 7-inch color touchscreen, though it now includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Every Metris also comes equipped with Mercedes' Communication Module, which allows small business owners to track the fuel economy and other data of vehicles in their fleets.

On the driver-assistance front, the 2021 Metris is now available with automatic emergency braking and Mercedes' Distronic adaptive cruise control. A digital rearview mirror, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, crosswind stabilization and a driver alert monitor are also optional.

Mechanically speaking, the Metris is largely the same as before. Power still comes from a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four, producing 208 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A new nine-speed automatic transmission replaces the old seven-speed setup, and every US-spec Metris uses rear-wheel drive.

Like before, the Metris Cargo Van is available with either a 126- or 135-inch wheelbase, while the Passenger Van spec can only be had with the shorter option. The vans don't look all that different from their predecessors, aside from a new grille, different wheels and some interior trim updates.

There's also the new Metris Getaway pop-up camper, which we first saw as the Weekender back at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show. Available with the Metris' shorter wheelbase, the Getaway comes standard with a pop-top roof, swiveling seats, an integrated table, additional battery and window curtains. You can even go big and add integrated solar panels, an 8-foot awning, bug screens, tent, roof racks and even a pull-out rear kitchen for the ultimate Van Life experience.

Pricing for the 2021 Metris models is still TBD, but expect a base Cargo Van to start in the low $30,000 range. The entire 2021 Metris range will start rolling into Mercedes-Benz dealers early next year.