2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris: Same van, more tech

The lovable little Metris has more tech than ever before.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
1 of 25
Mercedes-Benz

Here's the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
2 of 25
Mercedes-Benz

Visually speaking, it's largely the same as the 2020 Metris.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
3 of 25
Mercedes-Benz

The 7-inch touchscreen now has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. 

2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
4 of 25
Mercedes-Benz

The Metris Cargo Van is available in two lengths.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
5 of 25
Mercedes-Benz

Every US-spec Metris uses rear-wheel drive.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
6 of 25
Mercedes-Benz

Open sesame!

2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
7 of 25
Mercedes-Benz

The Metris is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo I4 engine.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
8 of 25
Mercedes-Benz

In addition to the Cargo Van, there's a Passenger Van spec.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
9 of 25
Mercedes-Benz

The Metris gets a new grille for 2021.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
10 of 25
Mercedes-Benz

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
11 of 25
Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
12 of 25
Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
13 of 25
Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
14 of 25
Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
15 of 25
Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
16 of 25
Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
17 of 25
Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
18 of 25
Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
19 of 25
Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
20 of 25
Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
21 of 25
Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
22 of 25
Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
23 of 25
Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
24 of 25
Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
25 of 25
Mercedes-Benz
