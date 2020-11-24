The lovable little Metris has more tech than ever before.
Here's the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris.
Visually speaking, it's largely the same as the 2020 Metris.
The 7-inch touchscreen now has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.
The Metris Cargo Van is available in two lengths.
Every US-spec Metris uses rear-wheel drive.
Open sesame!
The Metris is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo I4 engine.
In addition to the Cargo Van, there's a Passenger Van spec.
The Metris gets a new grille for 2021.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris.
Discuss: 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris: Same van, more tech
