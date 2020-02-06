Mercedes-Benz Metris Weekender is working for the weekend

If traditional camping is too rugged, and a full-blown RV is over the top, allow Mercedes-Benz to provide a solution.
The Metris Weekender pop-up camper debuted on Thursday at the Chicago Auto Show.
Pop-up campers certainly aren't new, but the German automaker believes its new Weekender mixes just the right amount of nostalgia and modern amenities.
There's enough room to sleep four people.
Mercedes-Benz has a lot of options to deck this camper out.
Solar panels, upgraded audio and navigation and bug nets are on the options list.
There's a pop-up kitchen available when it's time for grub.
Even though it's a pop-up van, the brand says it drives just like a normal Metris.
A suite of active safety features are also standard.
