Mercedes-Benz Metris Weekender is working for the weekend

If traditional camping is too rugged, and a full-blown RV is over the top, allow Mercedes-Benz to provide a solution.

The Metris Weekender pop-up camper debuted on Thursday at the Chicago Auto Show.

Pop-up campers certainly aren't new, but the German automaker believes its new Weekender mixes just the right amount of nostalgia and modern amenities.

There's enough room to sleep four people.

Mercedes-Benz has a lot of options to deck this camper out.

Solar panels, upgraded audio and navigation and bug nets are on the options list.

There's a pop-up kitchen available when it's time for grub.

Even though it's a pop-up van, the brand says it drives just like a normal Metris.

A suite of active safety features are also standard.

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Metris Weekender!

