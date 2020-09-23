2021 Mercedes-AMG GT goes Goth with new Stealth Edition

The very lovely Mercedes-AMG GT is getting a few updates for 2021, the automaker announced Wednesday, including a bit more power and some new standard equipment. There's also a special Stealth Edition, which murders-out the car's exterior right from the factory, no trip to a sleazy Los Angeles aftermarket body shop required.

The base AMG GT's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 now produces 523 horsepower, up from 469. Torque output remains the same, at a healthy 494 pound-feet. Mercedes-Benz says this allows the 2021 AMG GT to accelerate to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds -- 0.2 seconds quicker than before. Top speed for the AMG GT Coupe is 194 mph, while the Roadster is just shy of that, at 193 mph. In addition to the added power, the AMG GT now comes standard with adaptive dampers, an electronic limited-slip differential, better brakes and red-painted calipers.

As you can see in the attached photos, the new AMG GT Stealth Edition goes slightly darker black with dark chrome exterior trim, matte black wheels, a carbon fiber roof (for the coupe) and a smattering of black upholstery inside. And don't worry, emo kid, you don't have to get Obsidian Black exterior paint. Mercedes-Benz will also offer the Stealth Edition in Selenite Grey Metallic or Designo Graphite Grey Magno (matte-ish) for a bit of contrast.

Pricing for the 2021 AMG GT range, including the Stealth Edition, is still TBD. Currently, the 2020 AMG GT Coupe starts at $116,895, including $995 for destination. Look for the 2021 models to hit dealers early next year.