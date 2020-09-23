The new Stealth Edition has a very-under-the-radar look.
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT gets a Stealth Edition.
As its name suggests, the Stealth Edition is meant to fly under the radar.
It's available on Coupe or Roadster models.
Though the Coupe arguably looks best.
The all-black theme continues to the interior.
The 2021 AMG GT gets more power, too.
The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 now produces 523 horsepower.
Look for the 2021 AMG GT to hit dealers early next year.
Discuss: The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT fades to black
