The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT fades to black

The new Stealth Edition has a very-under-the-radar look.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Stealth Edition
1 of 8
Mercedes-Benz

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT gets a Stealth Edition.

Read the article
2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Stealth Edition
2 of 8
Mercedes-Benz

As its name suggests, the Stealth Edition is meant to fly under the radar.

Read the article
2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Stealth Edition
3 of 8
Mercedes-Benz

It's available on Coupe or Roadster models.

Read the article
2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Stealth Edition
4 of 8
Mercedes-Benz

Though the Coupe arguably looks best.

Read the article
2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Stealth Edition
5 of 8
Mercedes-Benz

The all-black theme continues to the interior.

Read the article
2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Stealth Edition
6 of 8
Mercedes-Benz

The 2021 AMG GT gets more power, too.

Read the article
2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Stealth Edition
7 of 8
Mercedes-Benz

The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 now produces 523 horsepower.

Read the article
2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Stealth Edition
8 of 8
Mercedes-Benz

Look for the 2021 AMG GT to hit dealers early next year.

Read the article
2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

69 Photos
The 2021 Kia Sorento looks like a Telluride crossed with a Seltos

The 2021 Kia Sorento looks like a Telluride crossed with a Seltos

9 Photos
2020 Kia Seltos is a charming subcompact SUV

2020 Kia Seltos is a charming subcompact SUV

67 Photos
2021 BMW M4 coupe is bigger, more powerful and uglier than before

2021 BMW M4 coupe is bigger, more powerful and uglier than before

64 Photos
2021 Toyota Corolla Cross is a new compact SUV with an optional hybrid engine

2021 Toyota Corolla Cross is a new compact SUV with an optional hybrid engine

15 Photos
Nissan Z Proto is a four-wheeled love letter to driving purists

Nissan Z Proto is a four-wheeled love letter to driving purists

40 Photos
Tesla Cybertruck is like nothing else, and it'll be built in Austin

Tesla Cybertruck is like nothing else, and it'll be built in Austin

37 Photos