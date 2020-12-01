2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series prices start with a 3 and include 6 figures

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series will set you back $326,050 after a mandatory destination charge, but before taxes and other fees incurred along the way. In other words, a raucous supercar costs a lot of money. But, at least this supercar is the current king of the Nürburgring Nordschleife. That's something to brag about to your other one-percenter friends.

Mercedes-AMG delivered the undramatic pricing news on Monday and said US customers will have the chance to park one of the beasts in their collection in early 2021. By now, you know all the good stuff surrounding the latest piece of German engineering perfection to come from the guys and gals inside AMG. There's a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine featuring a flat-plane crankshaft to make 720 horsepower, and it scoots the car from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds. Top speed? 202 mph. No need to dive into those details much further because we've known them for awhile. But it helps put the price and performance into perspective. Rival supercars will cost tens of thousands more for similar performance. As I often like to point out, though: If you can drop $326,000 on a new car, a $500,000 car probably isn't out of reach, either.

No matter how you spend money on the AMG GT Black Series to customize it and add all sorts of other goodies, the car comes with numerous performance features right off the bat. There's a two-piece rear spoiler 19-inch front, 20-inch rear wheels, an adjustable front splitter and a wealth of components made from lightweight carbon fiber. Inside, the car dons a whole lot of Nappa leather with the customer's choice of orange or silver contrasting stitching. Matte black carbon fiber makes an appearance throughout the cockpit and AMG Performance seats and steering wheel.

Now, bring on the Mercedes-AMG One.