McLaren let its engineers run free with the hyper-limited 765LT

McLaren's latest addition to its Longtail series of cars is the 765LT.
With a 4.0-liter engine producing 755-horsepower, the 720S-based 765 looks to be a true land-based rocket.
The folks from Woking have not only managed to up the power, but also to shed a considerable amount of weight.
The 765LT weighs in at under 3,000 wet thanks to widespread use of carbon fiber and titanium.
The 765LT differs from the 720S in a number of ways aesthetically as well, though many of the changes are for aerodynamic purposes.
The car, for example, gets a new front bumper, splitter and even a new front floor.
It also benefits from a wider front track to aid in front-end grip.
Out back, the wing is larger, the rear diffuser more pronounced and the exhaust is more prominent.
McLaren also pilfered the massive carbon-ceramic brakes from its Senna hypercar and hit them (barely) behind ultra-light wheels with titanium lug nuts.