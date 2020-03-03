McLaren let its engineers run free with the hyper-limited 765LT

  • mclaren-765lt-track-16
McLaren 765LT

McLaren's latest addition to its Longtail series of cars is the 765LT.

With a 4.0-liter engine producing 755-horsepower, the 720S-based 765 looks to be a true land-based rocket.

The folks from Woking have not only managed to up the power, but also to shed a considerable amount of weight.

The 765LT weighs in at under 3,000 wet thanks to widespread use of carbon fiber and titanium.

The 765LT differs from the 720S in a number of ways aesthetically as well, though many of the changes are for aerodynamic purposes.

The car, for example, gets a new front bumper, splitter and even a new front floor.

It also benefits from a wider front track to aid in front-end grip.

Out back, the wing is larger, the rear diffuser more pronounced and the exhaust is more prominent.

McLaren also pilfered the massive carbon-ceramic brakes from its Senna hypercar and hit them (barely) behind ultra-light wheels with titanium lug nuts.

