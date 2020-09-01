2021 Mazda6 lands standard Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Enlarge Image Mazda

There's great news if you've mulled the Mazda6 over but simply couldn't pull the trigger because it lacked Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Now Mazda provides the smartphone mirroring system standard across the board, so you have no reason not to kick the tires on what we think is a very well-done sedan.

Mazda made the announcement Tuesday and shared prices for the new model year. To be clear, Mazda's offered Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with the Mazda6 for a couple of years now, but it was never available in the entry-level Sport trim. Thus, it wasn't truly "standard" since you needed to step up to the Touring trim for a couple grand more to unlock the tech. What's better is the car only costs $225 more than the previous year, with a starting price of $25,270 after a $945 destination charge.

Aside from standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Mazda6 keeps on chugging along unchanged until you get to the Grand Touring trim. There, you can have wireless Apple CarPlay, which is by far the best way to experience the system. We already knew about the sedan's new Carbon Edition as well, and it looks like a nice mix of features and style for the price. The special edition costs $33,745.

Look for the 2021 Mazda6 at dealers starting in October, and do take a serious look at the Carbon Edition. It really does look quite nice.