2021 Mazda6 looks swanky in Carbon Edition trim

Not much else changes for the sedan, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard, so that's nice.
The 2021 Mazda6 doesn't sport any major changes, but the Carbon Edition sure does look good.
It's a lovely steel color with black wheels.
Inside, a dark-red leather upholstery washes over things.
It's a seriously great color combination inside.
The color makes its way to the stitching too.
If you haven't been in a Mazda recently, the interior improvements are incredible.
Here's the standard Mazda6, which looks just like last year's model.
Soul Red Crystal Metallic is still an excellent color.
The good news is all Mazda6 models get standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
And in the Grand Touring trim or greater, you can have wireless Apple CarPlay. Hooray!
