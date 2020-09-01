2021 Mazda6 looks swanky in Carbon Edition trim

Not much else changes for the sedan, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard, so that's nice.

2021 Mazda6 Carbon Edition
1 of 10
Mazda

2021 Mazda6 Carbon Edition

The 2021 Mazda6 doesn't sport any major changes, but the Carbon Edition sure does look good.

Read the article
2021 Mazda6 Carbon Edition
2 of 10
Mazda

2021 Mazda6 Carbon Edition

It's a lovely steel color with black wheels.

Read the article
2021 Mazda6 Carbon Edition
3 of 10
Mazda

2021 Mazda6 Carbon Edition

Inside, a dark-red leather upholstery washes over things.

Read the article
2021 Mazda6 Carbon Edition
4 of 10
Mazda

2021 Mazda6 Carbon Edition

It's a seriously great color combination inside.

Read the article
2021 Mazda6 Carbon Edition
5 of 10
Mazda

2021 Mazda6 Carbon Edition

The color makes its way to the stitching too.

Read the article
2021 Mazda6 Carbon Edition
6 of 10
Mazda

2021 Mazda6 Carbon Edition

If you haven't been in a Mazda recently, the interior improvements are incredible.

Read the article
2021 Mazda6
7 of 10
Mazda

2021 Mazda6

Here's the standard Mazda6, which looks just like last year's model.

Read the article
2021 Mazda6
8 of 10
Mazda

2021 Mazda6

Soul Red Crystal Metallic is still an excellent color.

Read the article
2021 Mazda6
9 of 10
Mazda

2021 Mazda6

The good news is all Mazda6 models get standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Read the article
2021 Mazda6
10 of 10
Mazda

2021 Mazda6

And in the Grand Touring trim or greater, you can have wireless Apple CarPlay. Hooray!

Read the article
The new Rolls-Royce Ghost offers top-notch luxury

The new Rolls-Royce Ghost offers top-notch luxury

35 Photos
2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended offers more of what matters

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended offers more of what matters

6 Photos
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class evolves the flagship

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class evolves the flagship

74 Photos
Maserati MC20 looks stunning in teaser photos

Maserati MC20 looks stunning in teaser photos

9 Photos
2022 Hyundai Kona is sharper and sportier

2022 Hyundai Kona is sharper and sportier

22 Photos
2021 Chevy Tahoe is a nautical good time

2021 Chevy Tahoe is a nautical good time

47 Photos
Honda further refines its Odyssey minivan for 2021

Honda further refines its Odyssey minivan for 2021

62 Photos