Mazda6, CX-5 and CX-9 look sleek in Carbon Edition trimmings

Mazda

Mazda has something a little more subdued, but still mighty sleek, planned for the 2021 Mazda6, CX-5 and CX-9 models.

On Thursday, the automaker announced the Carbon Edition coming to the two SUVs and the midsize sedan. A lovely looking Polymetal Gray exterior color covers each of the vehicles, while black accents follow the trend of less chrome and more darker colors. Specifically, the Carbon Edition models feature a black metallic color for the wheels, mirrors and other areas.

We don't have photos of the interior yet, but the Mazda6, CX-5 and CX-9 Carbon Editions each boast red leather with black accents. The gray color over the red interior sounds pretty great and each vehicle receives honeycomb trim inside with red accent stitching.

Drivers will have a decent haul of equipment at their disposal with the Carbon Editions as well. A Bose premium audio system, heated front seats and the i-Activsense suite of safety gear and driver-assist systems are all standard.

No prices yet, but expect them as soon as Mazda prepares to deliver all the changes for 2021 models. We'll see these special editions reach dealers later this year.