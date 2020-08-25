2021 Mazda CX-5 updates are all about more

While the 2021 Mazda CX-5 doesn't look much different, it packs a lot more for the money this time around.
Mazda announced prices for the crossover SUV on Tuesday, and there's good news for entry-level CX-5 buyers. First, the price only increases by $80. Second, a new 10.25-inch infotainment screen is standard equipment now. The new screen is the cherry atop Mazda's generous slew of standard equipment for the SUV, which also includes automatic LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers and adaptive cruise control. Out the door, the 2021 CX-5 costs $26,370 to start and all-wheel drive is a $1,400 option.
The volume trim, the CX-5 Touring gets a whole lot more for lot a more cash. Starting at $28,110, $180 more than the outgoing model, the trim level packs in heated front seats with a leatherette upholstery. "Lux Suede" inserts are also now part of the upholstery, too. Dual-zone climate control, smart keyless entry and LED headlights with a newly added auto-leveling function are all now part of the Touring trim. It's good stuff for less than $200 more compared to the 2020 CX-5, and a Preferred Package adds more luxury goodies including a Bose audio system, auto dimming rearview mirror and more.
The CX-5's Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve and trims all make a return as well, though there aren't any changes to the former two. Prices for the Grand Touring and Grand Touring Reserve start at $31,560 and $36,385. Note, the Grand Touring Reserve comes with AWD exclusively. Prices increase just $150 for both trims.
At the top of it all sits the Signature trim, which adds two new active safety features for 2021. Rear automatic emergency braking and a driver attention alert join Mazda's i-Activsense suite of gear, but the SUV's full of so much more. AWD is standard and comes exclusively with the 2.5-liter turbo-four engine, which makes 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque on 93 octane. Prices climb $250 to $38,505.
If you want the turbocharged engine elsewhere, the Grand Touring Reserve also offers comes standard with the peppier power plant, but it's optional on the CX-5's new Carbon Edition as well. Otherwise, the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter inline-four provides 187 hp and 185 lb-ft of torque. No word yet on what's going on with the diesel engine, though we have our suspicions it was one-and-done. A Mazda spokesperson told Roadshow there's "no update" on the oil burner.
The 2021 CX-5 starts heading to dealers next month.
