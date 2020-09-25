2021 Jeep Wrangler celebrates 80 years as one tough cookie

Enlarge Image Jeep

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler has a Ford Bronco-size problem to deal with in about six months. Jeep hasn't gone overboard with options and upgrades to fend off the upcoming Bronco, but the 2021 model does add quite a few new goods that should keep buyers happy when flipping through the options menu. And there's a new 80th Anniversary model to celebrate the brand's milestone.

At the end of August, Jeep revealed what's new for the 2021 Wrangler and its tech and off-road systems. On the tech side of things, buyers will find TrailCam. What's TrailCam? So glad you asked. The camera system provides a forward-facing look when off-roading via the 8.4-inch touchscreen, accessible through the Off-Road Pages. It will definitely be an appreciated feature if you want to double-check a crest before barreling into the unknown. An Off-Road Plus mode also joins the Wrangler Rubicon and adjusts throttle, transmission shifts and traction control when dealing with anything that's not pavement. Bonus: There are two more USB ports offered, too. Now your friends can charge their phones, not just you.

As for physical equipment, the Wrangler Sport now comes with an optional Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case with full-time four-wheel drive and a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio. Those kicking the tires on a Rubicon model have a Rock-Trac 4x4 system available, which provides full-time 4WD and a 4:1 ratio. Powertrains stay the same with a 3.6-liter V6, 2.0-liter turbo-four, 3.6-liter V6 eTorque mild-hybrid and 3.0-liter V6 diesel all available in various trims and configurations.

If you need to spice up a 2021 Wrangler, Jeep has an 80th Anniversary Edition model for that. Changes are mild overall: Granite Crystal interior accents, optional leather, a black hardtop and 18-inch wheels in the same Granite Crystal finish. Special badges mark the occasion, as do a couple standard bundled features such as an 8.4-inch touchscreen and remote start. Although Jeep announced the 80th Anniversary Edition at the end of August, we only received photos this week. It shares similar elements with its pickup-cousin, the Gladiator 80th Anniversary Edition, and other Jeeps vehicles. Overall, it looks like a snazzy package. Two-door models will start at $37,485, while four-door models will cost $40,985.

On a different part of the spectrum, the Wrangler Islander dons beachy vibes with a "Jeep Tiki" graphic on the hood and an optional hardtop. We don't have photos of this one yet, for some reason.

There are certainly plenty of ways to have a 2021 Wrangler, but it will be interesting to see how interest remains in the SUV as the Bronco approaches its spring 2021 launch. The fanfare surrounding Ford's reborn SUV has been mighty positive so far.