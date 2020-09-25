2021 Jeep Wrangler 80th Anniversary Edition gets down with gray

Lots of gray, but it looks boss.
Jeeps's celebrating 80 years with the Wrangler 80th Anniversary Edition.
Gray bezels don the headlights.
Yes, there are special badges.
The inside gets Granite Crystal interior accents.
Two-door models will start at $37,485, while four-door models will cost $40,985.
