2021 Jeep Wrangler 80th Anniversary Edition gets down with gray

Lots of gray, but it looks boss.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 80th Anniversary Edition
Jeep

Jeep's celebrating 80 years with the Wrangler 80th Anniversary Edition.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 80th Anniversary Edition
Jeep

It's a lot of gray, but it looks boss.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 80th Anniversary Edition
Jeep

Gray bezels don the headlights.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 80th Anniversary Edition
Jeep

Yes, there are special badges.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 80th Anniversary Edition
Jeep

The inside gets Granite Crystal interior accents.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 80th Anniversary Edition
Jeep

Two-door models will start at $37,485, while four-door models will cost $40,985.

