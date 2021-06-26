Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Lordstown Motors tour and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the biggest stories from the week ending June 26.

Hello, hello Roadshow readers. I'm back to give you a guided tour of the week that was, in this edition of the week in review. Editors had their hands full with great cars and the news cycle didn't let up in the meantime, so scroll on down to check it all out. Or press play above as we chat about the news in the Roadshow News Recap.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4xe: Unstoppable efficiency

Reviews Editor Craig Cole slipped into the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4xe. Despite its way-too-long name, Cole found it to be a very capable and efficient machine.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 blends wild tech, mild style

Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin drove the new 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and basically, it rocks.

Have a look around our long-term 2022 Kia Carnival

Meet the latest rig to join the Roadshow long-term vehicle fleet: our 2022 Kia Carnival! Managing Editor Steve Ewing introduced us to the van this week.

Ferrari's 296 GTB is a game-changing return to form

Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Honda Civic hatchback: Beautiful and versatile
5:30

Tag along as we check out the new Civic Hatchback!