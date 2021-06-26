2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Lordstown Motors tour and more: Roadshow's week in review

Hello, hello Roadshow readers. I'm back to give you a guided tour of the week that was, in this edition of the week in review. Editors had their hands full with great cars and the news cycle didn't let up in the meantime, so scroll on down to check it all out. Or press play above as we chat about the news in the Roadshow News Recap.
Top reviews
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4xe: Unstoppable efficiencySee all photos
Reviews Editor Craig Cole slipped into the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4xe. Despite its way-too-long name, Cole found it to be a very capable and efficient machine.
Click here to read our 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4xe review.
2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 blends wild tech, mild styleSee all photos
Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin drove the new 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and basically, it rocks.
Click here to read our 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 review.
Have a look around our long-term 2022 Kia CarnivalSee all photos
Meet the latest rig to join the Roadshow long-term vehicle fleet: our 2022 Kia Carnival! Managing Editor Steve Ewing introduced us to the van this week.
Click here to read our 2022 Kia Carnival long-term introduction.
Top news
- What's up with Lordstown Motors? The troubled company invited Roadshow for a plant tour and a ride along in a beta version of its Endurance pickup. I detailed what I felt and saw.
- Honda Civic hatch is here: The 2022 Civic Hatchback arrived this week with very European looks.
- The Ferrari 296 GTB is stunning: It's a plug-in hybrid and sports a new V6 engine. Oh, and it makes over 800 horsepower.
- Biden backs bipartisan infrastructure deal: The president agreed to a cross-party effort that leaves out EV subsidies.
- A new Porsche is here: The brand revealed the new Carrera GTS, and it looks killer.
- The average new car price is ludicrous: A new forecast shows the average price of a new car will be over $40,000 in June 2021.
Ferrari's 296 GTB is a game-changing return to formSee all photos
Top videos
Tag along as we check out the new Civic Hatchback!