2021 Jaguar I-Pace rolls in with infotainment upgrades, quicker charging

The 2021 Jaguar I-Pace has received some updates in Europe. The British luxury brand revealed the minor changes on Tuesday, which include changes to the infotainment system and upgrades for those charging the electric SUV at home.

While the updates mentioned are detailed for the UK, Jaguar confirmed with Roadshow the US will receive its own updates with more specifics coming at a later date. For those ready to pull the trigger on a 2021 I-Pace across the pond, they'll find a tech-rich cabin with the Pivi Pro infotainment system.

The 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster sits ahead of the driver with revised graphics, while a 10-inch and 5-inch screen create the center stack. The new software supposedly takes many cues from smartphones and packs a new processor to keep everything snappy for passengers. Jaguar updated the infotainment graphics and reorganized the layout, too, which it said makes navigating the system easier. It's also possible to route to the most-used functions from the home screen with a single tap. Inputting an address for navigation is, like the overall upgrades, less cumbersome as well. For those that like their smartphone, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

Pivi Pro also packs an update slowly making its way across Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles with a dual-modem eSIM setup with 4G data connection. A new 3D Surround Camera with 360-degree function, Meridian sound system and a cabin air ionization function round out the interior feature updates.

When it comes to charging the 2021 I-Pace, European owners will have a new 11 kilowatt hour charger onboard to take advantage of three-phase electricity supplies with an AC current. It should provide 33 miles of range added per hour, and a full charge will take about 8.5 hours, which is pretty good for an electric car. The I-Pace is still estimated to return 292 miles on Europe's WLTP cycle. The EPA rates it at 234 miles in the US.

Aside from the technical stuff, there are small changes to the design. Jaguar introduced a new wheel design for the SUV and the grille finish comes in a gray hue as standard. More exterior colors are on the menu and for those who dig brightwork, a Bright Pack adds a few other chrome touches.

Orders are open for UK buyers now, so we should learn about the US-spec car soon.