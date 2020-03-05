2021 Genesis GV80 looks to undercut luxury SUV rivals on price

Genesis

For Genesis, it's game time. After slowly building out its portfolio with some staple sedans, the brand's real test comes as it plans to launch the GV80 -- its first SUV.

While we're still a few months out from the GV80 hitting dealers, Hyundai's luxury division placed a price tag on the SUV this Thursday. The GV80 will start at $49,925 after a $1,025 destination charge, which easily undercuts core rivals' base prices. Shoppers will likely kick the tires on the Cadillac XT6, the Lincoln Aviator and the BMW X5, among others.

The GV80 compares quite well to its American and German rivals, size-wise, though each of them boast base prices over $50,000. Even the cheapest GV80 will come with a 14.5-inch infotainment screen, heated leatherette upholstery, an absolute load of active safety equipment and full LED headlights. You will pay a chunk more, however, if you want all-wheel drive.

Power heads to only the rear wheels for the GV80 Standard trim. Moving to the least expensive all-wheel drive variant will land buyers at the Standard AWD trim for $55,675.

Clearly, Genesis expects AWD GV80 models to make up the bulk of its sales, since the RWD version only offers three trims. Those smitten with RWD can climb into the RWD Advanced trim for $53,825 or the RWD Prestige trim for $58,075. All RWD models stick with a new 2.5-liter turbo-four engine paired with an eight-speed automatic. A twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 is available further up the trim hierarchy.

Moving into the pricier side of things reveals an all-AWD lineup. Those who feel the turbo-four power plant is enough will be capped at the Prestige AWD trim for $64,425, which boasts massive 22-inch wheels, an electronically controlled suspension, head-up display, heated second-row seats and more gear from the Advanced trim. Things like a Lexicon 21-speaker audio system, real leather, and yes, even "Smaht Pahk" are included.

Stepping into the most affordable V6-powered GV80 will set you back $60,175. This trim, called the 3.5T Standard AWD, mirrors the other GV80 Standard AWD trim, which leaves most of the more luxurious goods to the 3.5T AWD Advanced trim. This is where real leather, the premium audio system, additional active safety gear and more come back into play. It'll cost $65,375.

V6-powered GV80s also get an extra trim level called the 3.5T AWD Advanced-Plus that adds a third row of seats to bring total passenger space to seven seats. The extra row of seats bumps the price to $66,075.

Finally, the most expensive GV80 you can go home with is the 3.5T AWD Prestige. For $71,975, it packs an electronic limited-slip differential, Nappa leather seats, powered second row seats with heat and ventilation, a 12.3-inch digital driver cluster and suede headliner.

The range-topper is thousands of dollars less than rivals' range-topping SUVs, which makes it a pretty good value at this price. Not to mention, it bundles everything included in lesser trims. Look for the GV80 this summer.