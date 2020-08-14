2021 Ford GT looks back on vintage endurance racing for Heritage Edition

The Ford GT's run isn't over yet folks, and on Friday the automaker showed there's life left in the Blue Oval's supercar.

A quick teaser video, embedded above, shows the 1966 GT40 doing its best Pokemon evolution impression before the last few seconds show the 2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition -- ever so briefly.

What happened in 1966 with the GT40? The race car took home its first victory at that year's Daytona 24 Hour Continental race. It looks like the GT Heritage Edition will sport the race car's no. 98 with a throwback livery design to dial up the nostalgia, but that's about all we can make out for now.

The special supercar will debut this Sunday at the Petersen Automotive Museum's Car Week in LA, and we can't wait to see all the retro goodness in the metal.