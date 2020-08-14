2021 Ford Bronco Ford Bronco price Ford Bronco reveal 2021 Ford F-150 iRacing PC 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2021 Ford GT looks back on vintage endurance racing for Heritage Edition

Ford's supercar is looking back to the past for more inspiration, but there's a second new GT coming, too.

The Ford GT's run isn't over yet folks, and on Friday the automaker showed there's life left in the Blue Oval's supercar.

A quick teaser video, embedded above, shows the 1966 GT40 doing its best Pokemon evolution impression before the last few seconds show the 2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition -- ever so briefly.

What happened in 1966 with the GT40? The race car took home its first victory at that year's Daytona 24 Hour Continental race. It looks like the GT Heritage Edition will sport the race car's no. 98 with a throwback livery design to dial up the nostalgia, but that's about all we can make out for now.

The special supercar will debut this Sunday at the Petersen Automotive Museum's Car Week in LA, and we can't wait to see all the retro goodness in the metal.

2020 Ford GT gets an all-carbon-fiber look, updated retro livery

