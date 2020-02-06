2020 Ford GT gets an all-carbon-fiber look, updated retro livery

The Ford GT gets some upgrades for 2020.
First up is the Liquid Carbon exterior finish.
As it sounds, it's all about carbon fiber, with only a special clear coat atop the carbon fiber finish.
Ford updated the Gulf Racing Heritage livery for 2020 with black pinstripes.
The racing number changes from 9 to 6 to hark back to the two-time winning race car.
Blue and orange never looked so good.
No matter what exterior packages you choose, there's more power, too.
All GTs will now make 660 horsepower, or 13 hp more than before.
Cooling upgrades are also standard.
