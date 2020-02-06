2020 Ford GT gets an all-carbon-fiber look, updated retro livery

  • 2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon
The Ford GT gets some upgrades for 2020.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
First up is the Liquid Carbon exterior finish.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
As it sounds, it's all about carbon fiber, with only a special clear coat atop the carbon fiber finish.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
2020 Ford GT Gulf Racing Heritage livery

Ford updated the Gulf Racing Heritage livery for 2020 with black pinstripes.

Photo:Ford
2020 Ford GT Gulf Racing Heritage livery

The racing number changes from 9 to 6 to hark back to the two-time winning race car.

Photo:Ford
2020 Ford GT Gulf Racing Heritage livery

Blue and orange never looked so good.

Photo:Ford
2020 Ford GT Gulf Racing Heritage livery

No matter what exterior packages you choose, there's more power, too.

Photo:Ford
All GTs will now make 660 horsepower, or 13 hp more than before.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
Cooling upgrades are also standard.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2020 Ford GT!

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
