2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid fuel economy bests Ram, Chevy's gasoline pickups

Wednesday evening saw the release of the 2021 Ford F-150's fuel economy estimates, and by and large, things don't change all that much between the various powertrain options on the menu. The new truck boasts a hybrid option for the first time, however, and that's where things get interesting.
The EPA rates the F-150 Powerboost Hybrid and its twin-turbo 3.5-liter hybrid V6 at 24 miles per gallon city, 24 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined. That makes it the most fuel-efficient pickup truck with a gasoline engine, when comparing it to rival models from Chevrolet and Ram. Chevy doesn't offer a hybrid pickup (yet) and Ram's eTorque mild-hybrid system doesn't close the gap. For comparison, the Silverado and its 2.7-liter, turbo-four engine is the most efficient of the gasoline engines offered, but it only returns 19, 22 and 20 mpg and it can't touch the F-150 Hybrid's 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque. As for the Ram and its 3.6-liter V6 paired with the eTorque system, the EPA estimates 19, 24 and 21 mpg.
Not until you move into diesel-powered engines from Chevy and Ram do they surpass the F-150 Hybrid, which gives Ford a unique truck in the segment until rivals add more electrification to their workhorses. Fuel economy estimates for the 2021 F-150's diesel engine aren't available yet, so we don't know how it stacks up with similar powertrains from Chevy and Ram.
The hybrid powertrain is available across the F-150 trim lineup and it'll add at least $4,500 to the MSRP before other options.
