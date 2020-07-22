2021 Ford F-150 prices hold steady, but hybrid pickup adds at least $4,500

Enlarge Image Ford

America's favorite pickup truck returns with an evolutionary redesign, but also takes some big steps forward. We're talking about the 2021 Ford F-150, of course, which bowed this month.

Ahead of its launch, Ford released final prices for some of the 2021 F-150 models and the good news is the truck doesn't cost much more than the outgoing pickup. CarsDirect first reported the prices Monday and Ford confirmed their authenticity with Roadshow, so these are definitely the figures you'll face when walking into a dealer to take a new F-150 home.

To start, the 2021 F-150 rings in at $30,635 after a destination charge, which is just $195 more than the last-gen truck. The price reflects the XL 4x2 trim with a regular cab. Crew cab pickups with four full doors are definitely the most popular models, however, and the price doesn't budge much for a midgrade XLT SuperCrew trim, either. It starts at $42,005 ($290 more the last truck) and adding 4x4 capability inflates the final cost by $3,495.

Now into the juicier new item: the twin-turbo 3.5-liter PowerBoost Hybrid V6. The F-150 becomes the first pickup truck to offer a true hybrid powertrain this year and it's available across every single trim level from XL to Limited. But its price shifts depending on the trim and standard engine.

If you want a hybrid F-150 XL, it costs $4,495 extra to replace the base 3.3-liter V6. Stepping up from the twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 drops the upcharge to $3,300 and replacing the 5.0-liter V8 or the regular twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 costs an extra $2,500. We still don't know how efficient the hybrid unit makes the F-150, but Ford boasted during the reveal that it will go 400 miles on a single tank.

Ford told Roadshow we'll get more of the nitty-gritty pricing details via a build-and-price tool next month, so stay tuned for more on how much you can expect to spend on a 2021 F-150.