2021 Ford F-150 build configurator launches to create your perfect pickup

Enlarge Image Ford

While we wait patiently for the 2021 Ford Bronco configurator to launch, the automaker's given us something else to kill some time with.

On Tuesday, Ford pushed the 2021 F-150 build configurator live so potential buyers and fans can play around with what version of the pickup truck is the best for them. Every trim, option and price is included with the tool to let you go from mild truck to leather-lined wild pickup.

I decided to take the milder route and start with an F-150 XLT trim with 4x4 and a 5.5-foot bed. Of course, it's a SuperCrew with four full doors to notch up the livability and I totally selected the awesome Gourd green color. Unfortunately, lots of options I wanted to select conflicted with what will probably end up being an obscure color to find. I settled for the 18-inch chrome wheels so I could keep the extra luxuries elsewhere -- selecting a set of (at least in my opinion) more attractive wheels would have required passing up the High equipment package. That's where you find technology and comforts such as smart keyless entry, remote start and what's probably a boss Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Ford

And despite the fanfare surrounding the upcoming hybrid powertrain, I opted for the tried-and-true 5.0-liter V8. Certainly, it shouldn't let me down in my hypothetical truck ownership. For the XLT trim, it's a $1,995 upcharge. Adding the twin-turbo 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 option is $4,495, in comparison. Of course, the engine will definitely come with its own pros. Ford targets a range of 700 miles on a full tank of gas.

After adding a few other odds and ends, including the FX4 off-road package, my final build price came to $52,230 after a $1,695 destination charge. That's with nearly $7,000 worth of options tacked on, and I didn't tackle some goods like the nifty reclining passenger seat and optional interior workspace.

So, go ahead and choose your own adventure. The configurator awaits.