Score a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport with 0% financing

Enlarge Image Ford

We're months away from the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport reaching dealer lots, but the automaker's already dialing up the promotions. Buyers can reportedly scoop up one of the small SUVs with 0% financing.

The 0% APR comes attached to a 48-month loan, however, which is hardly a popular duration in the days of 72- and 84-month financing. CarsDirect reported on the incentives and programs Tuesday after taking a look at the latest dealership bulletins. It should give Ford dealers some potent advertising power to splash a 0% APR figure across TV screens.

For those who simply can't swing a 48-month loan for the Bronco Sport, which starts at $28,155, Ford will also offer 60-month financing at 1.9% and 72-month financing at 3.9%. The longer the loan duration, the cheaper the monthly payment, but you'll end up paying a lot more interest over time. The 60-month finance deal could be a sweet spot for many buyers.

Potential lessees won't find a super great deal to start, with an APR equivalent to 4.6%, according to the report.

Ford didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

No doubt the Bronco Sport will be a smash hit, especially for those who want in on the Bronco name without all the ruggedness found in the Bronco proper. Reservations are open for the small off-road SUV and the first ones should reach owners by the end of this year. As for the 2021 Bronco, it won't arrive until spring 2021.