2021 Ford Bronco First Edition is already sold out

The 2021 Ford Bronco launched Monday night with seven different models, but as of Tuesday morning, there are only six available. The Bronco First Edition has already sold out -- or at least, the model's reservation slots have all been spoken for. A black banner appeared cross the face of the vehicle proclaiming "Reservations Full" on the automaker's configurator and reservation website overnight.

This shouldn't come as a particularly big surprise. Just 3,500 examples of the Bronco Launch Edition were made available, and the fervor around the new SUV was so intense last night that it paralyzed Ford's reservation website as soon as it went online during the Blue Oval's 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific streaming reveal event. The website's usability seemed to improve somewhat overnight, but its functionality was a black eye on what otherwise seemed to be a very warm initial reception for the new truck.

The First Edition is the range-topping version of the new Bronco, an amalgamation of many of the best bits from lower trims. The First Edition packages the Badlands' off-road-minded parts (e.g. advanced automatic 4x4, modular bumpers and skid plates) with many of the lux-oriented Outer Banks' interior features (leather seats, full carpets) and the Wildtrak's exterior features (blacked-out hardtop and grille, graphics package etc.).

The First Edition mandates the uplevel 2.7-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 and 10-speed automatic, and also includes the Sasquatch Package (locking differentials, uprated suspension, 35-inch tires, 4.7 final drive-ratio and unique fender flares) and Lux Package accoutrements, including adaptive cruise control, Evasive Steering Assist, and a 12-inch Sync 4 touchscreen with navigation and a 10-speaker B&O audio system.

Essentially, the First Edition is an all-boxes-checked proposition, and starting at $59,305 (nearly double the base Bronco's price) for the two-door model), it had better be.

Of course, just because all 3,500 of the First Edition's $100 reservation slots have been snapped up doesn't mean that some reservation holders won't change their minds and either go with a different trim or elect not to follow through with a purchase at all -- especially as the deposits are fully refundable.

That said, it's a good sign for Ford that spots for their new truck's most-expensive trim were snapped up within a few hours.

