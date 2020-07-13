2021 Ford Bronco release date: When you'll be able to buy one

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport finally greeted the world on Monday, and suffice it to say, we like what we see. The SUVs aren't officially on sale just yet -- they'll be available in spring 2021 -- but thankfully, you can reserve one right now.

Alongside the SUVs' debut, Ford launched an online reservation site where you can put down a refundable $100 deposit toward the Bronco or Bronco Sport of your choice. Head over to our how-to story to read how it all works.

If you'd prefer to wait until spring, the two-door 2021 Bronco will cost $29,995 to start, including a $1,495 destination charge. If you'd rather go for the four-door, that'll be $34,695, once again including the destination fee. Buyers can choose between two turbocharged engines and even get a seven-speed manual transmission, with standard four-wheel drive.

The Bronco Sport, on the other hand, is a more approachable crossover for folks who don't need hardcore off-road capability. It costs $28,155 including $1,495 for destination, and again comes with turbo power and standard all-wheel drive.

Check out all our 2021 Ford Bronco coverage for the latest information: