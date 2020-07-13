2021 Ford Bronco: 2-door costs $29,995, 4-door goes to $34,695

Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The Ford Bronco's return has been a long time coming, and it's been a wild ride leading up to Monday's debut. Now we have all the nitty-gritty details, right down to the price.

Price

Here's the crucial information: The two-door, base-model Bronco with no options will cost $29,995, including the $1,495 destination charge. That's a little more than the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport's $29,790 price (also including destination), but the base Bronco will likely be a bit less Spartan inside than the Jeep. Those interested in a Bronco with four doors will find a $34,695 price after destination, or $3,395 more than the four-door Wrangler Sport.

Ford will also offer four different packages available across the trim levels: Mid, High, Lux and Sasquatch. That last one includes more off-road goods like electronic-locking front and rear axles and Bilstein shocks and will be available with the base model. Mid, High and Lux aren't unlocked until you shop the upper trims. The High Package notably adds a 12-inch touchscreen and more active safety gear. The Lux Package adds onto the High Package with a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, a heated steering wheel and other features.

Ford hasn't revealed how much the price will climb as buyers tick options boxes and cruise through trim levels, so we'll have to wait and see how expensive the Bronco gets.

Trims

The individual trim levels for Bronco have cute off-roady names, but they aren't necessarily all that descriptive. Never fret, we'll break them all down below.

Base

The base model serves buyers who want to customize their SUV themselves, but still houses a decent haul of standard gear. Base Broncos earn honest-to-goodness 16-inch wheels, 255/70 all-season tires, removable doors and roof and cloth seats. The cockpit houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Sync 4 handling infotainment needs, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The entry-level Bronco also bakes in the Terrain Management System with five of Ford's terrain response modes, named GOAT modes, as in "goes over all types of terrain." A 2.3-liter turbo-four engine is standard, as is a seven-speed manual transmission. Look for 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. If you want the punchier turbocharged 2.7-liter V6, it's optional, but it sacrifices the manual for a 10-speed automatic transmission. Still, 310 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque sound pretty good.

Big Bend

The next step up is Big Bend, which adds a GOAT mode -- for a total of six -- along with LED fog lamps and bigger wheels (17 inches) and tires (255/75 all-terrain). Carbon-gray accents fill out the exterior, and a touch of leather makes its way inside, specifically on the steering wheel and gear selector. Ford's clearly letting Bronco buyers have their SUV their way because comforts like smart keyless access, pushbutton start, dual-zone climate control and more are all optional and part of the mentioned Mid Package. Opt for the Mid add-on and you'll also receive heated front seats, Ford's Co-Pilot 360, ambient lighting and remote start for Broncos packing the automatic transmission.

Black Diamond

For the more off-road-focused Bronco buyer, the Black Diamond trim reports for duty. The exterior nabs some beefier bumpers (powder-coated steel at the rear), rock rails and bash plates, and the trim adds a hose-out marine-grade vinyl interior to the mix. Here, you also get some bigger tires measuring 265/70 and some killer 17-inch steel wheels. Buyers are free to add the Mid and Sasquatch packages to fill the rugged trim with more comforts or more off-road gear. Or both -- choose your own adventure.

Outer Banks

At the Outer Banks trim, it's all about the everyday usability. Essentially, this is the Big Bend trim with more comforts since the Mid Package is standard. A set of 18 inches wheels sits in place with the smaller 255/75 tires from the Big Bend trim. The High and Lux packages are also optional, as is the Sasquatch group of gear.

Wildtrak

The Wildtrak is kind of the Raptor-equivalent in the Bronco range. It gets the bigger turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 as standard along with seven GOAT modes. To go further, the Sasquatch package is standard with its bigger tires, locking diffs and taller suspension with adjustable Bilstein shocks. There's also a typically optional upgraded 4x4 system with on-demand function to make sure the Bronco Wildtrak sweeps away the sand with ease.

Badlands

Still with us? Good -- we're at the end of the trim level ride with the Badlands. Where the Wildtrak is about blitzing the desert at maximum attack, the Badlands is what you'd use to run the Rubicon trail. The Badlands trim bundles all the Big Bend stuff, but adds a Badlands-specific suspension with front swaybar disconnects and all seven GOAT modes. Leather is optional, as are any of the previously named optional packages to fancy the rock-crawler up.

First Edition

Of course, die-hard Bronco fans will want to pony up for the Bronco First Edition. Essentially, it's a Badlands trim with the Lux and Sasquatch packages standard, but heated leather seats are standard. There's a dose of special badges to mark the special trim, too.

2021 Ford Bronco off-road performance

Two-door Four-door Ground clearance (inches) 8.4, 11.6 with 35-inch tire 8.3, 11.5 with 35-inch tire Suspension travel front/rear (millimeters) 200/215 200/215 Approach angle (degrees) 35.5, 43.2 with 35-inch tire 35.5, 43.2 with 35-inch tire Breakover angle 21.1, 29 with 35-inch tire 20, 26.3 with 35-inch tire Departure angle 29.8, 37.2 with 35-inch tire 29.7, 37 with 35-inch tire Maximum water fording (inches) 33.5 33.5

We'll certainly know more about the 2021 Bronco as we approach its launch next spring. In the meantime, you can reserve a Bronco right now for just $100.

