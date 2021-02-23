2021 Ford Bronco Sport recalled for the second time

Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Another day, another Ford recall. The Michigan, Dearborn-based automaker is recalling its hot-selling Bronco Sport small SUV for the second time in a week. Just a few days ago, the vehicle's rear suspension was the cause of a separate action and now the front end is to blame.

Ford is recalling certain 2021 Bronco Sport models because they may have been fitted with incorrect front lower control arms. These components are a critical part of the suspension system. Affected vehicles may exhibit stability issues when the roof is loaded to the max, which increases the risk of a rollover crash.

The good news is that only a tiny handful of vehicles are impacted by this action, just 106 Bronco Sports. Also, it sounds like no deaths or injuries have been reported because of this defect. Still, it's mighty embarrassing for the automaker, which has been issuing recalls with depressing regularity. Aside from these Bronco Sport issues, more than 79,000 2021 F-150 and Super Duty trucks were called back yesterday because their windshields can pop out in a crash. These safety issues follow the company's disastrous launch of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs, which suffered numerous quality issues and safety concerns. The Explorer was recalled a whopping 10 times in its first year.

If you own a 2021 Bronco Sport that's affected by this new recall, Ford will notify you and replace the front control arms free of charge. This corrective work is expected to begin in early April.

If you have any questions or concerns about this recall, contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 1-888-327-4236. Ford's number for this action is 21S03 while NHTSA's campaign number is 21V074000.