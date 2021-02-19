2021 Ford Bronco Sport already recalled for faulty rear suspensions

Enlarge Image James Lipman/Ford

Ford workers made a mistake while assembling some 2021 Ford Bronco Sport SUVs, and as a result, the Blue Oval needs to implement a fix. On Thursday, Ford issued a recall for 1,666 of the rugged compact SUVs for faulty rear suspensions. In short, the suspension modules may not be completely secured to the subframe.

If there isn't a properly secured connection, the SUVs may become unstable while driving. In addition, crash performance in the event of a rear impact may be reduced and the risk of injury to passengers increased. Ford said it's not aware of any crashes or injuries due to the manufacturing hiccup.

Nearly all of the affected Bronco Sport models are in the US, with just 24 of them living in Canada. Owners will receive a notice in the mail in the near future instructing them to bring their vehicle to a dealer for service. There, a technician will ensure all screws and rear bolts are tightened and secure before sending drivers on their way.