2021 Ford Bronco makes more HP expected, but there's a catch

2021 Ford Bronco owners are in for more power if they want it -- the key being if. According to a spec sheet leaked to the Bronco 6G forum this past Friday, both the turbo-four and twin-turbo V6 will make an extra 30 horsepower more than we first thought. The asterisk is you need to fill the tank with premium fuel.

If you go with standard 87 octane, you'll still get the as-advertised 270 horsepower with the 2.3-liter turbo-four, and 300 hp with the twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6. Filling up with premium-grade fuel, however, returns 300 hp and 330 hp, respectively, according to this spec sheet. Torque also improves from 310 and 400 lb-ft for the turbo-four and twin-turbo V6 to 325 and 415 lb-ft, respectively. Ford did not immediately return a request for comment on the updated specs.

Sadly, the documents don't hide any other secrets, such as the availability of the seven-speed manual transmission for the V6. It still remains an exclusive option for the turbo-four engine. Despite production idling at Ford's plant where it will soon build the Bronco, Ford told Roadshow previously the Bronco remains on schedule to launch this summer. When it does, enjoy a little more oomph with the right fuel in the tank.