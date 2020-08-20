Ram's ready to rival the Ford F-150 Raptor with the TRX, and judging by the pickup's reception, numerous fans are, too. Case in point: The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition sold out in just 3 hours.
Doing some basic math, that works out to a TRX Launch Edition sold about every 6 minutes once orders opened two days ago. You guys really can't wait for the high-power truck, can you?
What perhaps makes the quick sell out more impressive is the truck's price. After a $1,695 destination charge, the Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition costs $92,010 -- not a cheap price by any stretch. It's even more expensive than a Ram 3500 Heavy Duty and a fully loaded F-150 Raptor.
But, Ram will outfit the trucks with a slew of equipment and an exclusive Anvil Gray paint color. True carbon fiber trim, beadlock-capable wheels, a 19-speaker audio system and much more are all part of the package. Not to mention the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood with 702 horsepower.
Though the Launch Edition models are all gone, Ram will have plenty of the standard TRX trucks to sell, priced at $71,690 to start. That's still more expensive than the F-150 Raptor, but it's hard to argue with the sweet sound of the V8 compared to the Raptor's twin-turbo V6 heart.
Discuss: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition: 702-HP pickup gone in just 3 hours
