The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition costs more than $90,000

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX will get a special Launch Edition model, limited to just 702 units in the US -- fitting, since the truck has 702 horsepower. But those who want this top-level truck will have to pay a top-level price. The Launch Edition will cost a whopping $92,010, including $1,695 for destination, Ram confirmed Monday.

To put that in perspective, the standard Ram 1500 TRX costs $71,690, including destination. A fully loaded Ford F-150 Raptor -- the TRX's closest competitor -- comes in around $80,000. Heck, the Launch Edition even costs a little more than Ram's most expensive heavy-duty truck, the 3500 Limited.

Then again, it's not like you aren't getting what you pay for. The Launch Edition will come with everything -- carbon-fiber interior trim, a head-up display, beadlock-capable wheels, a 19-speaker audio system, a panoramic sunroof and more. Don't forget there's also that Raptor-beating 6.2-liter supercharged V8 under the hood, producing 702 hp.

All 702 examples will be painted in a model-exclusive color called Anvil Gray. Production of the Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition will kick off in the fourth quarter of this year.