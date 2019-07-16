2020 Chrysler Voyager offers a solid minivan for less than $29,000

Enlarge Image Chrysler

In late June, Chrysler surprised everyone by rebadging its lower trims of Pacifica minivan as the Voyager. While it's not quite yet a replacement for the aging Dodge Grand Caravan, that move is inevitably in the cards, but for now, all we know is that the Voyager is one heck of a value.

After order guides for the Voyager leaked last week, Chrysler confirmed that the 2020 Voyager will start at $28,480 -- $26,985 for the van itself, plus $1,495 in mandatory destination charges. That'll net you a Chrysler Voyager L, which includes a second-row bench seat, Stow 'n' Go for the third-row bench seat and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The next trim is the Voyager LX, which will cost $31,290 including destination. There's a bit more equipment here: The second-row bench gets replaced with captain's chairs, and there's an optional cold-weather package that includes heated seats and a steering wheel, as well as an optional roof rack a single overhead DVD player. Cloth is standard on both L and LX trims.

The highest level of Voyager, the LXi, isn't actually available to the public. Instead, it's for fleet sales only. With a price of $34,490 including destination, the LXi picks up leatherette seats, remote start, a roof rack, second-row retractable sunshades and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Stow 'n' Go also finally makes an appearance in the second row, in case you happen to need to rent one for some hauling.

Underneath the skin, it's still the same ol' Pacifica. It rocks a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 putting out 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, all of which is sent to the front wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. It'll return an estimated 19 miles per gallon city and 28 highway. As Cars Direct notes, the new Voyager L trim is about the same price as the Dodge Grand Caravan, and one is much newer (and better) than the other.