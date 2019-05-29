2020 Buick Encore GX splits the difference between Encore and Envision

If there's space left in a lineup, you know darn well GM is going to try and fill it with a crossover. And hey, right on schedule, here's a new Buick to fill just such a gap.

Buick on Wednesday unveiled the 2020 Encore GX. Slotting between the regular Encore and the Envision, the Encore GX will fill a bit of white space otherwise unclaimed by this arm of General Motors. It will be the fourth SUV in Buick's lineup, which is driven in large part (90%) by crossover sales.

On the looks front, the Encore GX does carry some resemblance to the smaller Encore, but it's been given a newer dose of Buick's latest design language, looking a little closer to Regal or Enclave. Inside, the design from the current Encore clearly factored into the Encore GX, but some surfaces -- like the area around the climate controls -- has been freshened up a bit.

Enlarge Image Buick

While Buick did not divulge explicit specifications, the automaker did say that the Encore GX's cargo space will be 5 cubic feet larger than Encore while remaining 3 cubic feet smaller than Envision.

On the tech front, there's a whole bunch of standard safety kit, which is nice given GM's proclivity of hiding that kind of stuff behind expensive options packages. Encore GX will come standard with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, lane-keep assist and lane-departure warning. Buyers can also shell out for the Rear Camera Mirror, which lets you switch between a conventional rearview mirror and a display showing what the backup camera sees, as well as a surround-view camera system.

Sadly, that's all we know about the Encore GX so far. Buick said real specs and pricing information won't be available until the GX begins arriving at US dealers. Considering that's not scheduled to happen until early 2020, it's a good time to remember that patience is a virtue.

Enlarge Image Buick