2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV shows face, goes on sale this fall

Cadillac

So a regular 2021 Cadillac Escalade just isn't big enough? Enter the 2021 Escalade ESV. On Thursday, Cadillac shared the first image of the regular Escalade's bigger brother.

No surprise, it's an identical looking machine with a larger footprint. Behind the first row, there's 142 cubic feet of cargo space, or 18% more than the previous Escalade ESV. Cadillac says this is a class-leading figure, even larger than the massive Lincoln Navigator L.

Just like the standard Escalade, the Escalade ESV nabs all the same updates. There's still a 38-inch, curved OLED screen front and center to handle all sorts of information displays, top-notch materials, Super Cruise and more. Powertrain options remain identical, too. A 6.2-liter V8 engine remains as the standard engine, and a 10-speed automatic transmission shifts power to the rear wheels or all four. The 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six engine is a no-cost option, and buyers can swap in GM's Magnetic Ride Control and an adaptive air suspension, should they feel so inclined.

While a standard Escalade starts at $77,490, after a $1,295 destination charge, the larger Escalade ESV costs $80,490. Prices increase by just $1,000 compared to the outgoing model, and there's a lot more SUV to love this time around. Be warned, the options list will most definitely inch either model into six-figure territory.

Cadillac said orders for the 2021 Escalade ESV open today and the SUV will ship out to dealers this fall.