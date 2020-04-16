2021 Cadillac Escalade prices inch upward by $1,000

Enlarge Image Cadillac

Good news for those of you ready to put a new luxury SUV in the garage: the 2021 Cadillac Escalade is only $1,000 more compared to the outgoing model. Frankly, there's a lot more SUV on hand with the small price increase.

Cadillac shared prices on Thursday and said the entry-level 2021 Escalade will start at $77,490 after a $1,295 destination charge. The larger Escalade ESV starts at $80,490, also $1,000 more than the 2020 model. The company did not provide official figures on other trim levels, but we'll see the familiar "Y" model strategy on the Escalade. That gives us the base Escalade Luxury, Premium Luxury and Premium Luxury Platinum. Splitting off from those are two other trims: Sport and Sport Platinum.

Even though there will be plenty of options available, the 2021 Escalade will come very well equipped, even in base form. The massive, curved OLED display provides 38 inches (diagonally) of real estate for the driver's gauge cluster and the infotainment system. The onboard navigation system now includes augmented reality function, there's wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 19-speaker AKG sound system. A 36-speaker sound system is optional for audiophiles.

Other options on the menu include Super Cruise, Magnetic Ride Control and an adaptive air suspension. Prices for the options aren't yet available, however. For those ready to explore a different side of the Escalade with the new diesel powertrain, Cadillac did confirm with Roadshow the 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six engine is a no-cost option. Otherwise, a 6.2-liter V8 engine remains as the standard engine, and a 10-speed automatic transmission shifts power to the rear wheels or all four, depending on the customer's preference.

When the Escalade reaches dealers later this year, it will provide a renewed rivalry with the Lincoln Navigator, which has become a roaring success for Ford's luxury division in recent years. The Navigator's been the newer of the two for years, but Cadillac's ready to come out swinging with its latest luxo-barge. And if the Escalade is a little too posh, don't overlook the redesigned GMC Yukon, or even the Chevrolet Tahoe.