2021 Audi A7 plug-in hybrid priced from $75,895

Audi officially announced pricing for its new A7 plug-in hybrid on Wednesday, which will join the electrified A8 sedan and Q5 crossover in the company's lineup this fall. At $75,895 to start, including $995 for destination, the unattractively named A7 55 TFSI E costs $5,700 more than the base price of Audi's svelte Sportback.

That said, it's worth noting that the plug-in hybrid is only available in the A7's higher Premium Plus and Prestige trims, the latter of which costs $81,245 including destination. Compare that to the similarly equipped versions of the A7, and the plug-in models only represent increases of $550 and $1,900, respectively. Not bad. And that's before you factory in the available federal and local tax incentives.

At the heart of the A7 55 TFSI E (seriously, these names!) is a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine with an electric motor housed between the engine and the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The e-motor is fed by a 14.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack, and Audi says total system output is a healthy 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. That's an extra 27 hp compared to the standard A7, but an identical amount of torque.

Of course, the benefit of a plug-in hybrid system is the ability to drive short distances solely under electric power. Audi hasn't released official range or fuel economy data just yet, but earlier testing revealed a range of about 25 miles on the European cycle, so expect a slightly lower number for US-spec cars.

The 2021 A7 plug-in hybrid is expected to go on sale this fall, so we should have official range information around that time. The A7 PHEV is part of Audi's quest to electrify one-third of its product lineup by the year 2025.