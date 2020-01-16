2020 Audi A8 plug-in hybrid costs a pretty penny

Enlarge Image Audi

Driving off in the most efficient of the 2020 Audi A8 range, the A8 plug-in hybrid, will set buyers back a cool $94,995, the German luxury brand said Thursday.

With the price tag does come the possibility of a nice federal tax credit to help offset the cost, however. Buyers will be eligible for up to $6,795 in tax credits, based on the A8 plug-in's battery size.

Speaking of the battery, it's a 14.1-kWh battery that powers an electric motor fitted snugly in the eight-speed automatic's torque converter. This combination along with the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 makes a total output of 443 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Brag to your friends that this model is actually quicker from 0-60 mph than the regular A8 with the V6 by nearly a second.

Using the paddle shifters as toggles, drivers can select three modes for the car: hybrid, pure electric and hold mode. Hybrid mode has both powertrains work to maximize efficiency, while the pure-electric mode does exactly what it sounds like and the hold mode will save the battery's juice for a later time. The big sedan will go 17 miles on electricity before the battery runs out of power. All the while, drivers should see an estimated 54 miles per gallon equivalent from the electrified model.

As Reviews Editor Andrew Krok found in his first drive in the electrified A8 sedan, it's hard to tell the difference between the standard powertrain and the hybrid one. It's smooth, quiet and still mighty luxurious. All the while, it's greener, too. Look for the A8 plug-in at dealers in the near future.