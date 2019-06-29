2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country lands with $46,095 starting price

Enlarge Image Volvo

The Volvo V60 Cross Country is a wagon for people who occasionally venture off the beaten path. With a higher ride height and additional body cladding, the V60 Cross Country looks and feels slightly more rugged than the standard V60 wagon. While we drove it quite some time ago, we weren't sure how much it would end up costing, but now we know.

The 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country starts at $46,095, comprising a $45,100 base price and the mandatory $995 destination charge. That will net you a V60 Cross Country in Ice White (the only free paint color) with Volvo's T5 powertrain -- a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 with 250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Mated to standard all-wheel drive, it's good for an EPA-estimated 31 mpg on the highway.

You do get a good amount of kit for that price. The base V60 Cross Country comes standard with a 9-inch Sensus Connect infotainment system, embedded navigation, keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and lane-keep assist.

If you want to gussy up the exterior, there's a set of 19-inch alloy wheels (18s are standard) for $800, and you can get dual tailpipe outlets on each side as a $285 accessory. There's no charge to switch between the three leather interior options and the excellent City Weave plaid cloth layout.

There are a few options packages available. You can heat the rear seats and the steering wheel for just $750. The $2,200 Luxury Package adds massaging ventilated seats, and it upgrades the interior's leather to the softer Nappa variety. The $2,800 Cross Country Pro package adds a new interior inlay, memory for the passenger seats, power lumbar support for the front seats, ambient interior lighting, four-zone automatic climate control and some exterior styling. Finally, there's the $2,500 Advanced Package, which adds all the safety-related bits, like a surround-view camera, pressure washers for the headlights, a head-up display and Pilot Assist, Volvo's hands-on lane-holding adaptive cruise control system.

Spec as many options and packages as you can, and the price rises to $55,275 including destination. That's not too bad, considering the V60 and its multiple powertrain options can shoot north of $60,000.