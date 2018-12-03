2019 Volvo V60 starts at $38,900, stretches past $60,000

The Volvo V60 will be the smallest Swedish wagon we'll end up with in the US, and thankfully, its base price is pretty affordable, all things considered.

The 2019 Volvo V60 will start at $38,900 when it goes on sale in early 2019. That'll get you a base Momentum trim with front-wheel drive and the T5 engine -- a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 putting out 250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Standard equipment includes a host of safety systems, a panoramic moonroof, LED headlights and Volvo's Sensus Connect infotainment system. It's also the only trim that can wear Volvo's "city weave" plaid fabric.

Move up to the R-Design trim and the price raises to $43,900. The R-Design is Volvo's sporty trim, adding black paint to the window trim, mirrors and grille. The R-Design also gets a heated leather steering wheel, Nappa leather seats and a leather-wrapped shifter.

Enlarge Image Volvo

Both of the aforementioned trims can add all-wheel drive, but it must come in conjunction with Volvo's more powerful T6 powertrain. The 2.0-liter turbocharged engine adds a supercharger and boosts its output to 316 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It's a $4,500 upgrade, though, raising the Momentum's price to $43,400 and raising the R-Design's price to $48,400.

If you want to go all out, opt for the V60 Inscription trim. This one is all about luxury, loading up on bright chrome trim, driftwood interior trim, power leather seats and four-zone automatic climate control. This one is only available with the T6 powertrain, and it starts at $49,400. If you go wild with the options on Volvo's configurator, though, you can send that price north of $60,000 for a fully loaded model.

Volvo wagon buyers are apparently a particular folk, so Volvo announced that all V60s in the US will be ordered to spec. It doesn't appear you'll be able to stroll down to the local Volvo lot and just pick up a floor model. As with previous new Volvos, it can also be ordered through Care by Volvo, the automaker's subscription program.

