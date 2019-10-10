Teaser sketches depict evolutionary design for 2020 Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen

Don't mess with success, as they say. Such a phrase looks to be a cornerstone for the 2020 Volkswagen Golf, which the automaker previewed on Thursday.

Set to make its debut on Oct. 24 in Germany, Volkswagen provided a handful of teaser sketches for the next-generation hatchback. The photos depict the German brand's global breadwinner as a sleeker and wider thing. The headlights take an edgier approach to things and the grille slims down. Meanwhile, the lower fascia stretches its legs to provide more visual width.

We don't have a look at the rear end yet, though don't expect any major changes back there either.

Inside, the hatchback is getting a digital makeover with what appears to be a single display wrapping the dashboard. The screen includes digital gauges and an area for infotainment functions. It could simply be the conceptual sketch, but physical buttons for HVAC controls look to be missing in action. Below the center stack sits a simple console void of a tall gear selector. Volkswagen also said new colors and fabrics will help spice up the hatchback.

Before you get too excited, North America may not be in the eighth-gen Golf's travel plans. Volkswagen has reaffirmed that the model is under consideration for this side of the Atlantic. However, we'll definitely see a next-gen Golf GTI and R. Even if the more pedestrian model skips this continent, at least we'll get the pocket-rocket Golfs.

As for the Golf SportWagen and Alltrack, those are caput here as well. Volkswagen will instead focus on its crossovers and SUVs, which Americans still can't get enough of.

Production of the 2020 Golf will start later this year with first sales starting in December in select markets. If I were you, don't hold your breath for the standard model coming to America.