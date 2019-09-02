2019 Volkswagen Golf is no plain-Jane hatchback

  • 2019 Volkswagen Golf
With a starting price of just $21,845, the 2019 Volkswagen Golf offers a ton of fun and value for the money.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Powered by a tiny 1.4-liter turbocharged engine, the Golf puts out 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
My tester is graced with the six-speed manual transmission, rather than the optional eight-speed automatic.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
After a week of pretty aggressive driving, the Golf returned 35.4 miles per gallon, well above the 32 mpg combined estimate of the EPA.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The XDS cross differential system brakes the inside wheel when necessary to reduce understeer, resulting in a fun, tossable little car.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Driver assistance features are upgraded for 2019 and the base S trim now has forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot-monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert all standard.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The SE has an available package with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and high-beam control. 

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
With its upright hatch design, the Golf has 53 cubic feet of cargo space, easily besting the competition.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Volkswagen's MIB II infotainment system is housed on an optional 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard. 

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Volkswagen Golf. 

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
