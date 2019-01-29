2020 Toyota Tacoma will show a fresh face in Chicago

Enlarge Image Toyota

Some teasers give you an idea of what to expect from an automaker's upcoming debut. Others, like the teaser for the 2020 Tacoma, leaves more questions than answers.

Toyota put out a teaser for the 2020 Tacoma ahead of its debut next week at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. All the teaser says is that the truck is "Tacom-ing soon," offering no additional information beyond that.

The Tacoma was last updated when the third-generation truck was introduced at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show. It's right about time for a midcycle refresh, which generally means the styling won't be messed with too much. The teaser doesn't show many changes to the part of the front end I can see, leading me to believe that the lower front fascia will be the most striking difference compared to previous iterations.

I reviewed the Toyota Tacoma earlier this year, and while I found it generally unfit for daily-driving duty, I appreciated its durable interior and its standard complement of safety tech. Considering it's already ahead of the midsize truck segment in that regard, here's hoping that the update will bring Toyota's Entune 3.0 infotainment to the Tacoma, which still runs the painful old Entune system. That would give it some new tricks, including Apple CarPlay.

Either way, we'll find out more when the truck debuts in little over a week. Keep your eyes peeled to Roadshow in the meantime to scope all the latest teasers and news coming from The City of Big Shoulders.