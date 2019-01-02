2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport looks good in blue

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
2019 marks the third model year of the Tacoma's third generation, but this truck still looks fresh.
My tester's TRD Sport trim rocks blocky good looks -- the fenders are appropriately flared, and the high-riding front bumper belies its off-road credentials.
Also, the grille is actually appropriately sized for the vehicle (a rarity in late-model Toyotas).
I'm smitten with the light Cavalry Blue paint job, a delightfully atypical hue for a truck.
The upright nature of the Tacoma's body means visibility is excellent.
Blind spots are minimal, and any that exist are covered by my tester's $800 technology package, which includes blind-spot monitoring.
The driving position, on the other hand, is awkward and frustrating for taller drivers.
The steering wheel tilts and telescopes, but only barely.
Throw a lack of adjustable pedals into the mix, and my 6-foot frame can't find a position where my legs and arms are comfortable simultaneously.
