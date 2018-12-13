The first 2020 Toyota Supra will be auctioned for charity on Jan. 19

Enlarge Image Toyota

Toyota will build plenty of 2020 Supras, but if you want the first one, you'll have to put up a fight (albeit a metaphorical one) for the honor.

Toyota announced today that it will auction off the first 2020 Supra at the Barrett-Jackson vehicle auction in Scottsdale, Arizona on Jan. 19, 2019. The proceeds will be split in half, between the American Heart Association, which promotes heart health, and the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which helps veterans and their families.

To mark this announcement, Toyota put out a new teaser of the Supra, showing off a red mirror cap, a red sport seat inside and a little bit of the window trim. If you saw the allegedly leaked photo of the Supra's front end earlier this week, though, the mirror cap isn't going to do much for you.

The only weird thing about the auction is that the first Supra won't actually be there -- it won't be delivered to its lucky owner until later in 2019. However, the auction will feature a prototype that Toyota promises "will be representative of the actual production vehicle." The one that'll end up on stage at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show will likely be a prototype, as well, since series production hasn't started yet.

While the auction may not take place until Jan. 19, the world will get a look at the new Supra a little earlier. It's set to debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show on Jan. 14, so keep your eyes peeled to Roadshow during the show for all the Supra content that's fit to print.