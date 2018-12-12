2020 Toyota Supra snapped without camouflage

Enlarge Image SupraMKV Forum

We'll have to wait until Jan. 14 at the Detroit Auto Show to see the fifth-generation (A90) Toyota Supra with our naked eyes, but here's something to tide us over until then. The folks at the SupraMKV forum have obtained this photo of a production 2020 Toyota Supra sitting in a transport container.

No further information about the upcoming Supra has been leaked alongside this photo, but we actually know a fair amount about this sports car so far. Roadshow's Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens got a chance to drive a camouflaged version in Spain, and he had lots of good things to say about it, while also finding out that this car will actually have a center of gravity lower than the Toyota 86.

The new Supra is expected to weigh in at less than 3,300 pounds -- just about 500 pounds heavier than the 86 -- but if that extra weight is sitting lower, then seat-of-the-pants satisfaction should remain about as great as it has been with Toyota's (and Subaru's) current sports car.

One of the major complaints about the Toyota 86 is that it lacks power from its flat four-cylinder engine. The Supra should solve that grievance with a turbocharged, 3.0-liter inline-six that's expected to produce north of 350 horsepower.

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

You may recall the Mark IV Toyota Supra, which left us in 2002, also used a turbocharged straight-six, but that's about where the similarities end, as things are much more European than Japanese this time around. The next Supra, sharing many parts underneath its skin with the new BMW Z4, will also be built alongside the Bimmer in Austria when production begins in the first half of next year.

That would actually be somewhat of a reunion for these two platform-mates. Earlier this year, Toyota told Roadshow there was "no communication" with BMW after the initial groundwork for both cars was laid out in 2014.

Like many coveted machines that boast a passionate enthusiast following, the first production Toyota Supra will be auctioned off for charity. I can imagine there are quite a few wealthy, car-crazed people out there chomping at the bit to pay a lot over MSRP for the chance to own the very first Supra off the assembly line. Toyota has yet to say which charity will benefit from the first Supra's sale, but it's safe to say someone in need is going to be incredibly happy in 2019.