2020 Toyota Corolla sedan priced from $20,430

Toyota

The 2020 Toyota Corolla sedan starts at $20,430, after destination, or just $800 more than the base price of last year's model, the automaker announced Tuesday. That's a pretty small increase in base pricing considering that the entire car, from its chassis on up, is new this year.

Of course, there are greater price increases in higher trim levels, though the new Corolla does have a lot more equipment than before. The 2020 Corolla LE starts at $20,880, or just $815 more than before, and the loaded-up Corolla XLE is only $1,815 pricier than before, at $24,880. All three of those models use a 1.8-liter inline-four engine rated for 139 horsepower and 126 pound-feet of torque.

Buyers who want just a bit more zest in their compact sedan will want to upgrade to the Corolla SE or XSE, which for 2020 packs extra horsepower thanks to a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 169 hp and 151 lb-ft. The SE is the only 2020 Corolla sedan that can be equipped with a six-speed manual transmission. It costs $23,580 with the stick or $22,880 with the standard continuously variable transmission. The loaded XSE, meanwhile, is offered only with a CVT and rings in at $26,380. That's a leap of $2,570 over last year's XSE -- though it does come with a big increase in horsepower.

The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid, meanwhile, is available in just trim level, LE. It starts at $23,880 with destination. It's rated to return 52 miles per gallon combined in EPA testing, making it a very thrifty way to save gas. It'll also be Toyota's cheapest hybrid model, with the Prius C soon to be discontinued and the next-most-affordable model, the Prius, starting at $24,700.