Toyota is getting ready to kill the Prius C

Toyota executives confirmed to Roadshow on over the weekend that the Prius C is slowly going the way of the dodo bird.

Toyota's Prius C was never able to surpass its big brother in terms of outright sales, but we always liked it with its smaller, easier-to-park body, more normal looks and more modest price tag. Going forward, buyers will have the option of buying the full-size Prius or the Prius Prime, or going with something like the 2020 Corolla Hybrid, which isn't exactly an apples-to-apples option.

The 2019 Prius C is an efficient little beastie, offering drivers 48 miles per gallon in the city, 43 on the highway and a mad respectable 46 mpg combined. Still, the hot-off-the-presses Corolla Hybrid should beat those numbers handily, even though it's larger and heavier than the Prius C.

"The Prius C has served its purpose well and probably down the road you're not going to see the Prius C," Ed Laukes, group vice president of Toyota Marketing, said in a statement to Roadshow.

The Prius C came to market for the 2012 model year and received only relatively minor refreshes throughout its lifespan, with the most significant changes coming for the 2017 model year when it got Toyota Safety Sense-C as standard.