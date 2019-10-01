2020 Toyota C-HR gets the slightest refresh and Android Auto

Toyota's quirky subcompact crossover returns for the 2020 model year, and it sports the slightest of refreshes. Tuesday saw the 2020 Toyota C-HR revealed with a quick nip-tuck to the front fascia and a handful of new features to please those looking for something less traditional to park in the garage.
On the design changes, the 2020 and 2019 C-HR would make for a wonderful subject to play "spot the differences." After refreshing my own memory to identify the changes, the 2020 model year sports a different lower front bumper, most prominently. It's a little more chiseled and new headlights smooth out other hard edges the C-HR previously housed. The grille and rear spoiler are also new this year to round out the major body changes.
If you go to kick the tires on a C-HR will find newly optional 17-inch wheels, while the Limited model gets redesigned 18-inch wheels. Base LE trim models also get LED headlights this time around. The color palette adds a couple of new colors, too: a new red and orange hue. Buyers can additionally opt for a silver roof option.
What doesn't change? The powertrain. A trusty 2.0-liter inline-four engine makes 144 horsepower and 139 pound-feet of torque. A CVT transfers power to the front wheels. No, there's still no hybrid model available.
Now that Toyota has allowed Android Auto to seep into its portfolio, the 2020 C-HR also gains the smartphone mirroring tech. The system joins Apple CarPlay capability that was previously standard. Drivers will find either system running on a mounted 8-inch touchscreen unit, while a 4.2-inch screen sits between the gauges to display driver information ahead of them.
Like other Toyotas, the automaker's suite of active safety equipment is standard. Though, blind-spot monitoring and rear-cross traffic alert is only standard on XLE and Limited grades. Still, the standard active safety equipment on all C-HRs remains impressive with a pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure alert and automatic high-beam headlights.
Look for the 2020 Toyota C-HR at dealerships in the next few months. If the subtle design changes intrigue you, it may be a better buy over a 2019 model.
