Nissan to reveal new 2020 Versa at a music festival

Carmakers increasingly use special events to introduce new cars away from the hubbub of international auto shows, and it appears Nissan will follow that route with its smallest sedan. Nissan announced Thursday that it will reveal the new 2020 Versa at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 12.

While the teaser photo and video hint at the introduction happening on or at least near the beach, there are few other clues about the 2020 Nissan Versa. The company says only that the sedan has been "completely redesigned," signaling an all-new model rather than a refresh of the existing Versa.

The completely redesigned 2020 Nissan Versa will debut at Rock the Ocean’s @festivaltortuga in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on April 12, 2019. #TortugaFest #NissanVersa2020 pic.twitter.com/cmc3DPSM62 — Nissan (@NissanUSA) March 28, 2019

Today's Nissan Versa is one of the oldest compact cars you can buy, having been first introduced back in 2011 as a 2012 model. Then at the 2014 New York Auto Show, the Versa received a facelift for the 2015 model year. While the Versa is impressively affordable, it's never been one of our favorites and it feels out-of-date compared to its competition.

With the April 12 debut putting the Versa's reveal right before the start of New York Auto Show press days, we should get a chance to see the new car in the Big Apple, too. Either way, check back with Roadshow for full details and photos once the 2020 Nissan Versa is revealed.