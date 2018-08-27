Sedans

2019 Nissan Versa Sedan remains impressively cheap

A new car for under $13,000? What year is it?

Nissan

The Nissan Versa sedan is one of the most affordable new cars you can buy, and even with a slight price bump, the story stays the same as it enters the 2019 model year.

The 2019 Nissan Versa starts at $12,360. For that price, you get a five-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive -- all Versa trims make do with the same 1.6-liter I4 gas engine that makes 109 horsepower. Standard equipment on the base Versa S trim includes steel wheels, cloth seats, Bluetooth and a backup camera. It's bare bones, though, so it lacks things like a USB port, cruise control and power windows.

2019-nissan-versa-promoEnlarge Image

Yep, it's a sedan.

 Nissan

If you don't want to shift your own gears, you can drop a bit more change on a continuously variable transmission. That brings the S trim's price up to $14,500. That also adds a few more features, including the aforementioned cruise control.

In the event you're hunting for just a bit more kit, you can move up to the $15,990 Versa SV. Here, you get a few things like a rear spoiler, chrome exterior door handles, upgraded cloth seats, more adjustability for the driver's seat and power windows.

But that's not all! If you drop another $800, you can pick up the SV Special Edition Package, which adds some popular creature comforts, including alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry and Nissan's 7-inch infotainment system with satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Check out full pricing, with a comparison to last year's numbers, below. The 2019 Versa sedan is already on dealer lots across the country.

2019 Nissan Versa sedan pricing

Trim 2019 MSRP 2018 MSRP Net change
Versa S 5MT $12,260 $11,990 $270
Versa S Plus CVT $14,500 $14,130 $370
Versa SV CVT $15,990 $15,720 $270
Latest Reviews: Sedans
2019 Honda Insight: Third time's a charm
2018 Audi A4: Best balance of sport and smarts
2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA: Performance at a price
Next Article: Ferrari 488 Pista Spider is the company's 50th convertible