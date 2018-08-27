2019 Nissan Versa Sedan remains impressively cheap

The Nissan Versa sedan is one of the most affordable new cars you can buy, and even with a slight price bump, the story stays the same as it enters the 2019 model year.
The 2019 Nissan Versa starts at $12,360. For that price, you get a five-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive -- all Versa trims make do with the same 1.6-liter I4 gas engine that makes 109 horsepower. Standard equipment on the base Versa S trim includes steel wheels, cloth seats, Bluetooth and a backup camera. It's bare bones, though, so it lacks things like a USB port, cruise control and power windows.
If you don't want to shift your own gears, you can drop a bit more change on a continuously variable transmission. That brings the S trim's price up to $14,500. That also adds a few more features, including the aforementioned cruise control.
In the event you're hunting for just a bit more kit, you can move up to the $15,990 Versa SV. Here, you get a few things like a rear spoiler, chrome exterior door handles, upgraded cloth seats, more adjustability for the driver's seat and power windows.
But that's not all! If you drop another $800, you can pick up the SV Special Edition Package, which adds some popular creature comforts, including alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry and Nissan's 7-inch infotainment system with satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Check out full pricing, with a comparison to last year's numbers, below. The 2019 Versa sedan is already on dealer lots across the country.
2019 Nissan Versa sedan pricing
|Trim
|2019 MSRP
|2018 MSRP
|Net change
|Versa S 5MT
|$12,260
|$11,990
|$270
|Versa S Plus CVT
|$14,500
|$14,130
|$370
|Versa SV CVT
|$15,990
|$15,720
|$270
